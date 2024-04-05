‘I feel 2000 for a top is too much…’: Mrunal Thakur spills her styling hacks without spending a fortune on clothes

Bollywood starlet Mrunal Thakur confessed that she has never spent more than 2000 rupees on clothes and sources most of the stuff from designers for promotional outings.

In a recent promotional outing for her latest release ‘Family Star’, actor Mrunal Thakur admitted that she avoids spending too much on clothes, and finds it a waste of money. “You are not going to wear them again,” she said.

When asked further about the fit she was wearing during the interview, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star added, “These are not my clothes, I have just sourced them. The maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000. That also I feel is too much.”

“Because whatever is expensive, you cannot wear them over and over again. Yes, having a classic statement collection in your wardrobe is good but wearing a brand for the heck of it is a waste of money. I would rather invest that money in food, in some plants, [a] house, or a land where I can do farming,” she explained.

Further detailing her style ‘cheats’, Thakur noted, “So what we do, I cheat. In my wardrobe, if I have 1000 things, out of that five things will be statement things. I will wear a gunjee and jeans and I throw that one statement thing like a shoe or a bag and I will keep repeating it.”

The celebrity mentioned that she likes to maintain a balance between looking chic and not buying any expensive outfits.

“You have to be smart and you also cannot end up investing in anything that’s in trend. A trend will just last for six months, one year and this is gone,” Thakur concluded.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur’s latest on-screen outing came in Parasuram Petla’s directorial Telugu-language flick ‘Family Star’, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

