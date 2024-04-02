‘No one is stupid enough to…’: Vijay Deverakonda lashes out at reporter

South-Indian cinema heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda lashed out at a media reporter for pointing out the financial disparity portrayed in his upcoming film ‘Family Star’.

Ahead of the release of ‘Family Star’ later this week, Vijay Deverakonda lost his calm at the press conference when a media reporter mentioned the luxurious visuals and storytelling displayed in the ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’ song, while the film follows through the struggles of a middle-class family.

The ‘Liger’ actor said, “I don’t understand, are people genuinely confused or are they just looking to troll us?.”

He continued, “We have all grown up seeing lavish dream sequences in films. No one here is stupid enough to make a film where a hero asks the heroine to pay money for petrol [indicating a dialogue from the trailer] but has a lavish wedding. But even then…”

“So what if he is middle class? Couldn’t he have done better for himself through the story? Let’s watch the film before jumping to conclusions,” Deverakonda urged, to which the producer of the title added to justify, “You can easily find dupes of everything designer for cheap now.”

Directed by Parasuram Petla, who also co-wrote the story of the film with Vasu Varma, ‘Family Star’ stars Deverakonda with Bollywood diva Mrunal Thakur.

The Telugu-language family drama, following the ‘highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family’, is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, April 5.

