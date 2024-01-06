MS Dhoni duped of 15 crore; files complaint against business partner

Indian cricket star MS Dhoni has filed a criminal case against his former business partners after being duped of INR15 crore.

As reported by Indian media outlets, former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a fraud case against two of his ex-business partners Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwas, in a lower court in Ranchi, after he was allegedly duped of INR15 crore by them.

According to the details, Diwakar and Vishwas, directors of sports management company ‘Aarka Sports’, approached Dhoni in 2017, to establish cricket academies in his name, across India and abroad as well, the cricketer’s lawyer Dayanand Singh said.

Reportedly, Dhoni was to receive the full franchise fee, in addition to profits, which were supposed to be shared on a 70:30 basis between him and his partners. However, as per Singh, the academies were later set up without his knowledge, and payments weren’t made either.

The cricketer previously served legal notices to the accused but they were not responded.

“MS Dhoni revoked his authority on August 15, 2021. Despite this, they continued to set up academies in around eight to ten locations…We served them legal notices twice for violating the agreement norms. They duped MS Dhoni of more than 15 crore,” Singh said in a statement to media.

