Dhoni’s comments on Pakistan go viral

Legendary India cricketer M.S. Dhoni made headlines after a video of him expressing admiration for Pakistani cuisine went viral on social media.

The viral video showed M.S. Dhoni talking about food with an unseen person. He advised that person to visit Pakistan if he wants to eat delicious dishes.

“You should go to Pakistan once for the food,” he said in the clip. “It’s amazing.”

Netizens couldn't help themselves in praising the former India cricketer for his statements.

It is pertinent to mention here that M.S. Dhoni led India on its Test and ODI tour of Pakistan back in 2006. He was the frontman of the side in the Asia Cup 2008 in the country.

M.S. Dhoni is considered to be one of the greatest India captains. Under his leadership, the Men In Blue won the 2007 ICC World T20, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Moreover, he led his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings to victory on five occasions (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).

