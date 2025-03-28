Watch: MS Dhoni pulls off vintage stumping to dismiss RCB’s Salt

Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni came up with yet another special behind the wickets to get rid of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Phil Salt in their IPL 2025 game on Friday.

The England batter looked in aggressive mode as he started his inning by hitting Khaleel Ahmed for two fours in the very first over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Phil Salt went on to hit experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a six and two fours in the following over.

Just when it looked like the England batter would take the game away from CSK, their experienced wicketkeeper MS Dhoni came with a moment of magic to end Salt’s knock.

Facing Noor Ahmad in the fifth over, Phil Salt attempted to play an inside-out shot on a googly that spun away.

While his backfoot was behind the crease, the RCB batter momentarily lost his balance and his backfoot was lifted for a fraction of a second.

It was enough for MS Dhoni to collect the ball and disturb the stumps in a quick manner.

Following CSK’s appeal, the decision was referred to the third umpire, who declared that MS Dhoni had caught Phil Salt short of the crease.

Subsequently, Phil Salt departed after scoring 32 runs off 16 balls studded with five fours and a six.

This was the second stumping during the IPL 2025, which proved that the former India captain was still as effective as he was behind the wickets when he played for India.

In CSK’s last IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians, Dhoni came up with a lightning-quick stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav.

The dismissal came on the third ball of the 11th over when Noor Ahmad bowled a delivery and Suryakumar Yadav went for an inside-out drive.

The Mumbai Indians batter missed the ball, which spun away, and MS Dhoni completed the stumping in a quick manner.