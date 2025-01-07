‘Ms. Marvel’ Iman Vellani gives ‘Madame Web’ a half-star rating

Canadian actor and comic book writer, Iman Vellani, of ‘Ms. Marvel’ fame, has made a comeback on her Letterboxd account, reviewing Dakota Johnson’s superhero film ‘Madame Web’, months after its release.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney starrer ‘Madame Web’ was the first of the three SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe) releases last year, neither of which received great reviews from critics. Upon its release last February, the superhero film was panned by audiences and critics alike and was eventually a box-office bomb.

A little too late to the party, MCU star Iman Vellani has also shared her review of the film, however, echoed quite similar thoughts as others.

In her review on Letterboxd – a social platform for discussion about films – Vellani rated 0.5 out of 5 stars to ‘Madame Web’ but the actor also went ahead to give the movie a heart, which can mean that she loved the title even if she did not give it a great rating.

In one of her recent ratings, Vellani gave a strong 4 stars to the Box Office juggernaut ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

She has given a perfect 5-star rating to Colin Farrell’s ‘The Penguin’, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

As for ‘Madame Web’, besides Johnson in the titular role of Cassandra Webb, the fourth feature film in the Spider-Man universe, directed by S. J. Clarkson, also featured Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.