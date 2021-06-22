Sons of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman get interim bail in student rape case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to three sons of a seminary teacher Mufti Aziz ur Rehman in a student rape case, ARY News reported.

Three sons of Aziz ur Rehman approached Lahore’s sessions court for interim bail in the case.

The cour granted bails to Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

On Sunday, Punjab police had announced the arrest of a suspect involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman on Monday confessed to sexually abusing a student besides also trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.

The cleric during police interrogation verified the contents of the video showing him and a student named Sabir Shah and had said that it was filmed by the latter. “I sexually assaulted him while offering him to help in clearing the exams,” he had confessed.

The cleric had said that he was scared after the video got viral on social media and his sons threatened the student to stop him from speaking to anyone else.

“I released a video clarifying my position as I do not want to leave the seminary,” he had revealed and added that he was asked to leave the seminary prior to his video statement.