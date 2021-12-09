Muhammad Junaid Safdar shares beautiful picture from wedding ceremony

Muhammad Junaid Safdar shared a family picture of him with his wife Ayesha Saif along with father Muhammad Safdar and mother Maryam Nawaz taken on their qawwali night as part of their wedding celebrations.

He took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram for sharing the image with the netizens. His post got thousands of likes.

The click sees his parent sitting to his right while he has his arm around his spouse.

Earlier, he had shared pictures from his wedding on his Instagram page as well.

Recently, a video of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who put her political activities on hold, singing a song in a wedding ceremony made rounds.

مریم نواز نے گانا گایا تو تقریب پر سحر طاری ہو گیا ۔زبردست آواز ۔تم دینا ساتھ میرا او ہمنوا ۔۔@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/bWDMr2muuP — Arif Malik (@arifawan779) December 6, 2021

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif sang a classic Bollywood song Jab Koi Baat Biggar Jaye while sitting next to her cousin Hamza Shehbaz.

Morover, Hamza Shehbaz mesmerized the singing by his superb rendition of classics Hame Tum Se Pyar Kitna and Suhani Chandni Raatein during an event went viral on internet as well.

