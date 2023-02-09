MK Bhatti’s wife appeals to CJP, says husband still “missing”

LAHORE: Wife of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who was arrested from Sindh, has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of ‘lawlessness’, saying that her husband’s whereabouts were still unknown, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Punjab Assembly Secretary’s wife and his children met former chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s wife sought CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s intervention and said her husband’s ‘life is in danger’.

“My husband was arrested from Sindh where he was travelling to High Court for seeking his constitutional right [pre-arrest bail],” she said, adding that her husband was prevented from getting his constitutional and legal right.

Urging the chief justice to take notice of ‘lawlessness’, she said that her husband’s whereabouts were still unknown.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested from Sindh’s Matiari area. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Sources told ARY News that he was apprehended under the supervision of the Hyderabad police SSP from Matiari. Bhatti was traveling to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek protective and pre-arrest bail, they added.

Earlier, it was reported that Punjab police raided the residence of the former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat.

Uniformed and plainclothed police officials entered Pervaiz Elahi’s residence and started searching the entire house.

According to the reports, Pervaiz Elahi’s family was not present in the house at the time of the raid except for the gatekeeper and domestic workers.

Comments