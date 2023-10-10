Muhammad Rizwan real match winner of Pakistan: Vikrant Gupta

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta on Tuesday praised Muhammad Rizwan for his exceptional batting, which helped Pakistan in chasing the highest World Cup run-chase in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Speaking on an Indian media outlet, Vikrant Gupta said that Muhammad Rizwan was the real winner of Pakistan cricket team.

“A real match winner is one who scores in every match. He will contribute in every match even by scoring 30, 40, 80 or a century,” the Indian journalist said.

While praising Rizwan, Gupta said that he is not somebody who leads from the front, but without him, even Pakistan captain Babar Azam does not score runs.

He further said that Rizwan has given hopes to Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and set the stage for an exciting Pakistan-India clash.

“Muhammad Rizwan has proved that we have won two out of two matches even Babar and Imam-ul-Haq failed to score runs,” he added.

Separately in a tweet, Vikrant Gupta credited Rizwan for Pakistan’s victory and said that this win has set the stage for an exciting Pakistan-India clash.

Rizwan is the real match winner for Pakistan. Never gives up. Innovates. Backs his strength – the sweep shot.

What a set up now the #INDvPAK will be. #PAKvSL #ICCCricketWorldCup23 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 10, 2023

Pakistan’s newly-inducted opener Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan’s heroics helped Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka in World Cup 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Green Shirts made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run-chase to set up a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan’s 131 not out and Abdullah’s 113.