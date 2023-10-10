Vikrant Gupta’s remarks on Abdullah Shafique go viral

Abdullah Shafique on Tuesday made history in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by becoming the first Pakistan batter to score a century on World Cup debut and his performance against Sri Lanka in the fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India was praised by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta.

Vikrant Gupta spoke highly of Abdullah Shafique’s batting as Pakistan chased the 345-run target set by Sri Lanka in the round-robin stage fixture.

The journalist was surprised as to why Pakistan selectors did not pick Abdullah Shafique for the previous matches as he is a “brilliant player”.

Kamaal hai, why did Pakistan not play Abdullah Shafique before. He looks a brilliant player Pakistan winning from here. #PAKvsSL #ICCCricketWorldCup — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 10, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Abdullah Shafiq came as a replacement for opening batter Fakhar Zaman. The latter was dropped from today’s match because of his inconsistent performances.

Moreover, he praised Mohammad Rizwan on his match-winning performance by calling him the real match-winner for Pakistan.

Rizwan is the real match winner for Pakistan. Never gives up. Innovates. Backs his strength – the sweep shot.

What a set up now the #INDvPAK will be. #PAKvSL #ICCCricketWorldCup23 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 10, 2023

Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan scored centuries as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in batting-friendly conditions. The side put on 344-9 in their 50 overs on the back of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s centuries.

Kusal Mendis, who scored a brilliant half-century against South Africa, top-scored with 122 off 77 balls on the back of 14 boundaries and six maximums. Sadeera Samarawickrama struck 11 fours and two sixes on his way to 89-ball 108.

Opener Pathum Nissanka chipped in with his half-century as well. He struck 51 from 61 balls with seven fours and a maximum to his name.

Hasan Ali was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his figures of 4-71 in 10 overs.

Green Shirts were struggling at 37-2 in chase of 245-run target but Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique took the game away from Sri Lanka with their centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan was the star performer as he went unbeaten at 131 off 121 balls with eight boundaries and three maximums to his name.

Abdullah Shafique scored 103-ball 113 with the help of 10 fours and three sixes.