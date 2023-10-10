Records tumble as Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis shines against Pakistan

Left-handed batter Kusal Mendis continued his stellar form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he smashed national World Cup records in the fixture against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India on Tuesday.

Kusal Mendis, who scored a brilliant 76 against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a World Cup century against Pakistan.

Related – Watch: Kusal Mendis half-century for Sri Lanka against South Africa in World Cup 2023 The batter played a sublime knock of 122 runs off 71 deliveries with 14 boundaries and six sixes to his name.

The previous high score by a Sri Lanka batter against Pakistan was 89 by former cricketer Roshan Mahanama.

Moreover, he became the fast centurion for Sri Lanka in the 50-over World Cup when he took his scores into triple figures in just 65 balls.

The previous record of 70 balls was former wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara’s performance against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

Kusal Mendis’ brilliant performance with the bat helped Sri Lanka post a daunting total of 334-9 against Pakistan in their 50 overs.