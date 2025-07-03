No loadsheding on 9th, 10th Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced that there will be no loadsheding on the 9th and 10th of Muharram 2025, ARY News reported.

A PESCO spokesperson confirmed that uninterrupted electricity supply will be ensured for imam bargahs during these days.

PESCO has designated 94 feeders to provide round-the-clock electricity throughout the specified period. A dedicated control room has been established at PESCO’s headquarters, staffed with senior officials to monitor and manage the power supply effectively.

The spokesperson also stated that power lines hanging along the routes of 2025 processions have been removed to ensure safety and prevent disruptions.

Earlier, Peshawar district administration imposed Section 144 in Peshawar to ensure peace and order during the holy month.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, a ban enforced on pillion riding and the movement of Afghan refugees.

Additionally, aerial firing, hate speech, and misuse of loudspeakers also strictly prohibited.

All inns, hotel room rentals, and rent-a-car services in Peshawar city will remain suspended during this period.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Muharram ul-Haram moon was sighted in Pakistan on June 26, and Ashura would be marked on July 6 throughout the country.

The month holds deep significance in Islam as the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The first day of Muharram is observed as Youm-e-Umar (Day of Umar), marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), the second Caliph of Islam, who was assassinated on 1 Muharram 23 AH (644 CE).

Ahusra, observed on 10th Muharram, is the day to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.