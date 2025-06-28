Army to be deployed across Pakistan for Muharram security

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided the deployment of the Pakistan Army across the country to ensure security during Muharram, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the decision follows requests from all provincial governments, including those of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the federal capital, Islamabad.

The notification stated that the army will assist local administrations based on on-ground requirements during the holy month.

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th (June 27 to July 6, 2025) due to security concerns during the holy month.

The measure aims to ensure public safety, maintain religious harmony, and prevent any untoward incidents during the observance of Muharram.

According to a notification, only already-approved processions and religious gatherings (majalis) will be allowed during this period.

No new events or modifications to existing processions will be permitted without prior authorization from the competent authority.

Under the order, the display of weapons and flammable materials in public spaces is strictly banned without official approval.

The government has also prohibited provocative slogans, gestures, and any statements, verbal, written, or digital, that may incite sectarian or communal hatred.

Significance of Muharram

The month of Muharram holds deep significance in Islam as the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The first day of Muharram is observed as Youm-e-Umar (Day of Umar), marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), the second Caliph of Islam, who was assassinated on 1 Muharram 23 AH (644 CE).

Ahusra, observed on 10th of the holy month, is the day to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.