ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has convened an important meeting on June 15 to sight the Muharram moon, while astronomers have predicted that 1st Muharram is likely to fall on June 17 in Pakistan.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque, will review moon-sighting testimonies and reports received from across the country before making a final decision regarding the beginning of the new Islamic year.

According to experts, the chances of sighting the Muharram moon on June 15 are extremely low due to its young age. They believe the crescent is unlikely to be visible to the naked eye, making it probable that Zil Hajj will complete 30 days.

If the moon is not sighted on June 15, Muharram-ul-Haram is expected to begin on June 17, astronomers said.

Based on the projected calendar, the 9th and 10th of Muharram, including Ashura, are likely to fall on June 25 and June 26, respectively.

However, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and astronomical experts have stressed that the official dates for Muharram will only be announced after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee issues its formal decision following the moon-sighting meeting on the evening of June 15.

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