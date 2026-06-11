Muharram: Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 10 days

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days from the first to 10th of Muharram ul Haram due to security concerns.

“There will be no new events or modifications to existing mourning processions and gatherings,” Punjab Home Department said in a notification.

Under the order, the display of weapons and flammable materials in public spaces is strictly banned without official approval.

The government has also prohibited provocative slogans, gestures, and any statements, verbal, written, or digital, that may incite sectarian or communal hatred.

Any attempt to spread religious or ethnic intolerance through speeches, media, or social platforms will be dealt with strictly under the provisions of Section 144.

The measure aims to ensure public safety, maintain religious harmony, and prevent any untoward incidents during the observance of Muharram.

In addition to these restrictions, pillion riding will be prohibited, with exemptions granted to women, senior citizens, and law enforcement officials. All the restrictions will remain in force from 1st to 10th Muharram across Punjab.

The Home Department has officially issued the notification and instructed authorities to ensure its widespread dissemination. Citizens are urged to cooperate fully with the district administration and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security during Muharram.