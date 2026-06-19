KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to take major action against provocative speakers during Muharram. The Sindh Home Department has imposed a 60-day ban on 135 provocative speakers across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department over fears of sectarian activities, the decision to ban provocative speakers was taken on the recommendation of senior police officials.

Individuals under the ban will be completely barred from leaving the limits of their respective police stations during Muharram 2026. The ban will also apply to provocative speeches on social media and electronic media.

All measures have been taken to prevent the speakers from disturbing the peace and spreading sectarian tension.

The individuals under the ban have been directed to submit surety bonds of good behavior before the district SSPs. Violations will be dealt with under the Sindh Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The Sindh Home Department has sent copies of the order to the IG, commissioners and all SSPs.

According to the notification, the ban will come into immediate effect and remain in force for the next 60 days.

Individuals under the ban will have the right to file an appeal before the Government of Sindh.

Also Read: Muharram: Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 10 days

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division issued comprehensive operational directives to all power distribution companies (DISCOs), the National Power Control Centre (NPCC), and the National Grid Company (NGC) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram, particularly on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (Ashura).

According to a statement issued by the Power Division, the measures reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring public safety and the uninterrupted provision of essential services during one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

To facilitate Muharram processions and religious gatherings (Majalis), all DISCOs have been directed to immediately coordinate with district administrations, management committees and law enforcement agencies.

The power distribution companies have also been instructed to obtain detailed lists of Majalis venues and procession routes from local administrations across their respective operational jurisdictions.