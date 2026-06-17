LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province on 9th and 10th Muharram (June 25 and 26) to maintain law and order during Muharram processions and gatherings.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification imposing Section 144 to prevent any disruption of public peace and tranquility and to ensure the safety and security of lives and property across the province.

According to the notification, there is a potential threat to public peace, religious harmony, and the overall law and order situation from miscreants, violent extremists, and anti-social elements.

It stated that such elements may attempt to provoke religious sentiments by inciting sectarianism and violence during Muharram-ul-Haram 2026.

The Home Department has also banned the carrying of weapons in public places, raising slogans or displaying signs and representations that may incite public sentiments.

In addition, a ban has been imposed on the dissemination of information through social and digital media intended to promote sectarian hatred.

The notification further prohibits the construction of morchas (fortified positions) on rooftops along procession routes, as well as sitting or standing on the roofs of houses and shops located on either side of the routes during processions.

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However, the restrictions on pillion riding will not apply to women, children, senior citizens, journalists and law enforcement personnel in uniform.

Police stations have been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against individuals found violating orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).