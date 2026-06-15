Muharram commencement date announced in Pakistan

LAHORE: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the Muharram moon was not sighted today, meaning the 1st of Muharram will fall on Wednesday, June 17, ARY News reported.

The central committee meeting was held at Iqbal Hall, Badshahi Mosque in Lahore to sight the crescent moon, while provincial and zonal committee meetings took place simultaneously in various cities across the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad stated that the committee received no credible testimonies confirming a moon sighting today.

Consequently, he announced that the new Islamic Year will commence on Wednesday, June 17.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) had predicted that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon is unlikely to be sighted today, June 15, making it likely that 1st Muharram 1448 AH will fall on Wednesday, June 17, and Ashura (10th Muharram) on Friday, June 26.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet today to sight the Muharram moon and determine the beginning of the new Islamic year.

Meanwhile, SUPARCO’s astronomical assessment indicates that the chances of sighting the crescent moon on June 15 are extremely low.

According to the space agency, the new moon was born at 7:54am on June 15. At sunset, the moon’s age will be approximately 11 hours and 50 minutes, which is generally considered insufficient for naked-eye visibility.

SUPARCO further stated that the interval between sunset and moonset in Pakistan’s coastal areas is expected to be around 40 minutes, further reducing the possibility of sighting the crescent.

As a result, the agency believes there is a strong likelihood that the moon will be visible on Tuesday, June 16, making Wednesday, June 17, the first day of Muharram.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also indicated that weather conditions across most parts of the country are expected to remain clear or partly cloudy on the evening of June 15.

If Muharram begins on June 17, the Day of Ashura, observed on the 10th of Muharram, is expected to fall on Friday, June 26.

Read More: Holiday announced on 1st of Muharram

Despite scientific forecasts and astronomical calculations, officials emphasized that the final and official announcement regarding the sighting of the Muharram moon and the start of the Islamic New Year will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing verified moon-sighting testimonies from across the country.