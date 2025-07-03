Govt announces Ashusra holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced public holidays on July 5 and 6, corresponding to the 9th and 10th of Muharram, ARY News reported.

According to an official notification issued, the holidays, falling on a Saturday and Sunday—typically non-working days in Pakistan—will further facilitate citizens in observing the religious significance of these days with solemnity and respect.

All public and private institutions are expected to remain closed during this period.

Ahusra, observed on 10th Muharram, is the day mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.

Traffic Plan During Muharram Holidays 2025

The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday announced a traffic management plan to facilitate commuters during the Muharram-ul-Haram processions on the 8th, 9th, and 10th Muharram.

The central processions will start at Nishtar Park and follow designated routes before being concluded at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

MA Jinnah Road will be closed from Guru Mandir to Tower during the processions for security reasons.

According to plan announced by the police, traffic from Nazimabad heading to Nishtar Road via Lasbela can proceed from Garden, while vehicles from Liaquatabad can turn right from Teen Hatti towards Lasbela and Martin Road.

Similarly, motorists traveling from Hassan Square to Peoples Chowrangi can use the route under the Jail Chowrangi Flyover via Kashmir Road or proceed to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road.