Muharram: Islamabad police ban entry of motorcycles in Red Zone

Islamabad police have banned the entry of motorcycles in the Red Zone amid security reasons in Muharramul Haram, ARY News reported.

According to Islamabad police spokesperson the ban will remain enforced until Muharram 12 and in order to facilitate masses shuttle service has been launched for entry in the Red Zone.

سیکیورٹی وجوہات کی بناء پر ریڈزون میں موٹرسائیکلوں کا داخلہ بند کردیا گیا ہے۔ ریڈ زون میں داخلے کے لئے تین پوائنٹس سے شٹل سروس چلائی گئی ہے۔ شٹل سروس سرینا چوک، پریڈ ایونیو اور میریٹ چوک سے چلائی گئی ہے۔ شہری ریڈ زون میں موٹرسائیکل نہ لے کرجائیں۔ یہ پابندی 12 محرم الحرام تک… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 20, 2023

Shuttle service is launched from Sarina Chowk, Parade Avenue and Marriot Chowk, the Islamabad police said in a Twitter post.

The masses have been requested to cooperate with the police in this regard.

Read more: Muharram: Section 144 imposed across Punjab

Separately yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) imposed section 144 in Islamabad due to Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure peace and security in the holy month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Muharram moon was not been sighted in Pakistan yesterday and Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).