Muharram: Section 144 imposed across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department on Wednesday imposed Section 144 across the province during the first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram to maintain law and order situation, ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by the department in this regard.

The notification outlines several other restrictions to maintain security during religious observances. The use of knives, swords, and sticks during processions has also been strictly prohibited.

To ensure the safety of residents and participants during Muharram processions, the authorities have also imposed a ban on people standing on the roofs of houses and shops along the procession routes.

Furthermore, pillion ridding will be banned across the province on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Separately yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) imposed section 144 in Islamabad due to Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure peace and security in the holy month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Muharram moon was not been sighted in Pakistan yesterday and Youm-e-Ashur will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

According to a statement issued by the committee, the first Muharram will fall on July 20 (Thursday). The meeting for the sighting was presided over by committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

While making the announcement, Maulana Azad said that meetings of zonal crescent sighting committees were held in all t