Muharram moon sighted, Youm-e-Ashur on August 19

QUETTA: The crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1443 AH, the first month of the Islamic Lunar Year , has been sighted, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday.

Youm-e-Ashur (10th day of Muharram) will fall on August 19 (Thursday), Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the moon sighting committee, said while briefing the media after a meeting that was attended, among others, by representatives of the ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, and SUPARCO.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also met at the same time today at their respective headquarters.

The 1st of Muharram marks the start of the Islamic new year.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted that there was a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH on the evening of the 29th of Zilhaj.

