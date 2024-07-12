Muharram: Threat alert issued for Karachi

KARACHI: A threat alert has been issued for the anti-encroachment police in Karachi, warning of possible terrorist attacks during Muharamul Haram, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to guidelines issued by DSP Tariq Islam, the anti-encroachment police personnel have been warned against going alone on official duty during Muharramul Haram in the wake of recent attacks.

The notification stated that government officials could be targeted in Karachi during Muharram. The officials were directed to use police vans for official assignments and avoid wearing uniforms and shoes while returning home after finishing duties.

The federal government on Monday approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the month of Muharram.

The move comes on the request of the authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to deploy military to control the law and order situation.

The Centre, under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorised the “deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets” to ensure peace.

The Ministry of Interior has clarified that the deployment of the army will be based on the ground situation and that the provinces will have the authority to determine the deployment locations.