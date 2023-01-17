‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha’: Fans fall in love with Wahaj Ali’s act

Social media can’t stop talking about Wahaj Ali’s stellar performance in an emotional scene of the ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘.

In the drama, Wahaj Ali’s character Saad sacrifices his love and lets go of Maheer (Hania Aamir) as she loved Abeer (Zaviyar Noman Ijaz).

this conversation 🥹🫶🏻 neelo and saad scenes are my fav #MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/05SEqrEukt — 🧸. (@aaditeaa) January 16, 2023

The emotional scene spread like wildfire and netizens could not stop loving it.

“…Roz yeh qalam, yeh safay, yeh tehreerein meri kahani bayan karte the, aaj tum in ke liye na mehram rahi aur meri mohabbat ek mazi ban gayi, MUJHE PYAAR HUA THA…” This 😭💔#WahajAli #MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/pwq6a8ypD9 — ♡ ᴰᵉᵃʳ ᴬ’ˢ ᴷ ♡ (@luvkapilsharma) January 17, 2023

Today’s episode belonged to Saad.

His conversation with Neelo where he explains how Maheer is not bound to reciprocate his feelings n it was one sided, his views is what makes him one of d most soft n sensible male leads❤️

My ❤️ went out to Saad today#MujhePyaarHuaTha #WahajAli — Anshi (@anshi_Vik) January 16, 2023

The Man of Excellence,The Man of Emotions, Wahaj stole the epi🙌

Wahaj has mastered the art of capturing all of life’s emotions

Wahaj can connect to the audience with the nuances he creates in each & every scene! Take a bow 🌟@iamwahajali proud of u#WahajAli #MujhePyaarHuaTha pic.twitter.com/nEzgLGscQh — ✨ нυмαяι ѕι∂✨ (@sidk24) January 16, 2023

Yeah with that acting he can engage you so much that u will feel him — Maimoon Khan (@MaimoonKhan12) January 16, 2023

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Aamir), her cousin Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviyar Nauman).

Saad has always been in love with his cousin but never attempted to confess his love to the latter. Amidst this entered Areeb fell in love with the female lead within days popped the ring to her.

Meanwhile, Saad and Maheer’s families decide to get the two engaged immediately and what follows is the story of love, betrayal, heartbreaks and more.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

