Wednesday, January 18, 2023
‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha’: Fans fall in love with Wahaj Ali’s act

Social media can’t stop talking about Wahaj Ali’s stellar performance in an emotional scene of the ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘. 

In the drama, Wahaj Ali’s character Saad sacrifices his love and lets go of Maheer (Hania Aamir) as she loved Abeer (Zaviyar Noman Ijaz).

The emotional scene spread like wildfire and netizens could not stop loving it.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Aamir), her cousin Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviyar Nauman).

Saad has always been in love with his cousin but never attempted to confess his love to the latter. Amidst this entered Areeb fell in love with the female lead within days popped the ring to her.

Meanwhile, Saad and Maheer’s families decide to get the two engaged immediately and what follows is the story of love, betrayal, heartbreaks and more.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

 

