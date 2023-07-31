Washma Fatima loves this fan-made edit of ‘MPHT’

Actress Washma Fatima shared a fan video of her character Faha from the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ on the social media application Instagram.

Washma Fatima’s video was made by one of her fans. The clip contained her best scenes and moments. Kaifi Khalil’s hit song ‘Kahani Suno 2.0‘ played over it.

The actress shared the screen alongside A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, and Ayesha Mirza.

Sidra Seher Imran wrote the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Washma Fatima has a huge fan following on social media with more than 208,000 Instagram followers. The starlet treats her fans and admirers with pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she posted stunning clicks as she soaked up the sun to beat the blues. The clicks, from what looks like the garden at her home, see the celebrity in a comfy yet chic outfit for the no-work day.

The actress wore a basic black knit top with a pair of light blue denim pants. She styled the look simply with a pair of miniature studs and a no-makeup face.