Washma Fatima exudes elegance in latest pictures

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima is an epitome of elegance and grace in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Friday, Washma Fatima shared some recent pictures. “Jumma Mubarak,” wished the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor in the caption of the five-picture gallery with a sparkle emoji.

The clicks from her home see the celebrity look ethereal in Eastern attire, a grey and gold traditional set which she paired with a royal blue, embellished suede shawl. Washma styled the minimalist look only with chunky gold hoops, a matching watch and a dainty neck chain while having a clean girl makeup look on her face.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and lovely compliments for Washma in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Washma Fatima is currently being seen as Faha (Areeb’s to-be-wife) in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.