Mukesh Khanna reacts after Sonakshi, Shatrughan Sinha’s criticism

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna broke his silence after Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha and her father Shatrughan slammed the former for his ‘distasteful statements’ questioning her upbringing.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Mukesh Khanna asserted that he had no ‘malicious intention’ behind his comment, about Shatrughan Sinha’s upbringing of his daughter Sonakshi, who failed to answer a question about Ramayana, during her outing on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, back in 2019.

Mukesh maintained that he shares a very ‘cordial relationship’ with Shatrughan, who is a senior to him.

“I am surprised she took so much time to react,” he said. “I knew I was antagonising her by taking her name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign her or her father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him.”

“My intention was to react to today’s generation, which is called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on YouTube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me, of her, which I could use to teach others,” explained the ‘Shaktimaan’ star.

For the unversed, this feud started earlier this week, when Mukesh, during his interview with Siddharth Kannan, shared a reference to Sonakshi’s ‘KBC’ appearance, saying, “It’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?”

