Sonakshi Sinha recalls being rejected by older actor over looks

Bollywood Actress Sonakshi Sinha has revealed a surprising reason behind an older male actor’s refusal to work with her in a film.

During a recent interview, the ‘Dabangg’ actor revealed that she was once rejected by a male actor, saying she looked too old to be cast opposite him in a film despite him being much older than her in real life.

“I’ve had to deal with actors who are older than me who’ve said, ‘She looks older than us’. I just want to thank them. I don’t want to work with a person like you. It’s always the woman who is struggling to move past that, to push those barriers down, and to pave her way in something that should be as smooth as it is for a man. We’re all artists, at the end of the day, and for women, it shouldn’t be that much of a struggle.” Sonakshi Sinha added.

The Bollywood actress maintained that the film industry had different standards for male actors compared with their female costars.

“It’s very evident that the same kind of expectations do not (apply) to a man. They are not age-shamed when they are romancing women who are 30 years younger than them. They are not shamed for having bellies, or less hair. It’s very obvious that the women have to take the brunt of it all,” Sonakshi Sinha said.

It is worth noting here that Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dabangg’ opposite actor Salman Khan in 2010.

The actress shot to instant fame following her iconic role of Rajjo, the love interest of Salman Khan’s character in the film.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor got involved in a spat with Mukesh Khanna last week after he questioned her upbringing due to her inability to answer a question related to the Ramayana.

Following Khanna’s criticism of her father, Sonakshi Sinha clapped back at Mukesh Khanna for targeting her and her family.