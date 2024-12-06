web analytics
Sonakshi Sinha spills details of Zaheer Iqbal’s sweetest-ever proposal for her

Bollywood starlet Sonakshi Sinha revealed the ‘sweetest thing ever’ her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal did to propose to her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, the same date they started dating seven years ago, revealed that the latter planned a dreamy proposal for her under the Northern Lights.

In a new interview with an Indian magazine, the ‘Dabangg’ debutante whole-heartedly admitted that her husband is the more romantic and filmy one among the two. “He’s the more romantic and filmy one,” she said. “He’ll pull out the dialogues and songs at the right moment, and make grand gestures.”

Sinha went on to reveal, “He proposed to me under the Northern Lights. It was the sweetest thing ever and one of the best moments we’ve had.”

“I was clueless about his plans to propose during that trip. But he just went for it,” she shared.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship private for THIS reason

“We have such amazing memories together. I want to share them with everyone,” added Sinha. “It’s lovely because you wouldn’t usually sit and skim through such photos. You’d come across a photo from 10 years ago out of the blue and try to remember the moment because those memories aren’t fresh. But with us, it’s been perhaps 3 to 4 years. So it’s been great reliving everything.”

