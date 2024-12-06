Sonakshi Sinha spills details of Zaheer Iqbal’s sweetest-ever proposal for her

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, the same date they started dating seven years ago, revealed that the latter planned a dreamy proposal for her under the Northern Lights.

In a new interview with an Indian magazine, the ‘Dabangg’ debutante whole-heartedly admitted that her husband is the more romantic and filmy one among the two. “He’s the more romantic and filmy one,” she said. “He’ll pull out the dialogues and songs at the right moment, and make grand gestures.”

However, Iqbal mentioned that his better half is equally romantic.