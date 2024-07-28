Multan Airport gets advanced Immigration Control Office

MULTAN: Multan Airport has become the latest to get a state-of-the-art immigration control office, equipped with modern technology to enhance security measures, ARY News reported.

This development comes after a similar office was established at Lahore Airport yesterday.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson, the new office is equipped with advanced forensic and IT tools to assist immigration officials in their duties.

The FIA has also arranged special training for immigration officials to ensure they are well-versed in using the new equipment. The advanced system will enable officials to detect and prevent illegal immigration more effectively.

Additionally, the modern equipment will facilitate the verification of fake documents and visas, as well as scan passports and visas to verify their authenticity.

Yesterday, the Scandline Immigration Control Office, equipped with state-of-the-art forensic and IT equipment, was established at Lahore Airport.

Director of Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Khan, was given a comprehensive briefing on the modern equipment installed in the immigration office, which was established in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

This new office aims to significantly enhance the ability to screen for fake, suspicious, and illegal documents, as well as to bolster efforts against illegal immigration and human trafficking at the airport.

The latest equipment allows for detailed checks on the features of passports and visas, improving the detection of counterfeit documents.

The Director of FIA emphasized that the modern tools will also play a critical role in preventing human trafficking, ensuring that all immigration protocols are strictly adhered to and that any attempts at human trafficking are swiftly thwarted.