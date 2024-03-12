28.9 C
At least nine people killed as residential building collapses in Multan

MULTAN: At least nine people persons were killed and two others were wounded when a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Multan late Monday night, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials. 

According to District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah, a residential building located in Haram Gate area of Multan collapsed, burying at least 10 persons under the rubble. The debris of the building also fell over adjoining houses.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead bodies of nine persons from the rubble while two persons were pulled out in the injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner said that a technical team had been constituted for the inspection of the adjoining buildings.

Separately in February, a tragic incident was reported from Lahore, where the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on the neighboring house, resulting in the death of a three-year-old minor and two others injured.

The rescue officials revealed that a 3-year-old girl lost her life meanwhile the father of the deceased and his other daughter, aged seven, suffered injuries.

Upon getting information related to the incident, the rescue authorities, along with local law enforcement, were quick to respond to the scene.

