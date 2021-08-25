Multan man kills wife because he ‘doubted her character’

MULTAN: In a bloodcurdling yet just another episode in the series of obnoxious crimes against women, a man in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil confessed to killing his wife because he doubted her character, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, one Mumtaz, is now in police custody who killed his wife four days ago and buried her body near his residence. Mumtaz told his brother of what he has done and that it was out of suspicion on her character.

According to the initial police probe, the man had killed his wife in what emerges as an ‘honor killing’ bid and then buried her to dispose of all the evidence.

Police learned of the incident after the suspect’s brother informed them of the killing and the burial spot.

The incident today, as horrific as it is, may not be surprising due to the frequency of these crimes, laying bare the state of women’s safety and inhumane treatment.

Just earlier this month from Lahrore, the Punjab capital, a man in Sanda town shot down his sister, a mother of three, in the name of honor.

According to the police, the suspect Faqeer Hussain, brother of the deceased mother of three minors, shot down his sister point-blank and fled the scene.

Police were yet to detain Hussain despite days, however, they booked the case and the body of the deceased was shifted to the local hospital in Lahore city.