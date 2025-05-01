web analytics
Multan Sultans' elimination makes it easy for other teams: Rizwan

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has come up with a surprising response to his side’s elimination from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The side virtually crashed out of the ongoing tournament after facing a 78-run defeat against Karachi Kings in their eighth game.

Multan Sultans sit at the bottom of the PSL 10 points table, with just two points from their eight matches.

Following the defeat by Karachi Kings, Mohammad Rizwan admitted that the side’s chances for playoff qualification diminished with the heavy defeat.

“I believe we are out of the tournament. The good thing is that it will make things easy for other teams. It was difficult [to qualify] with the cricket we were playing,” he said in a post-match interview.

Comparing Multan Sultans’ performance with other teams in the PSL 10, Mohammad Rizwan was of the view that the side had slim chances to qualify for the finals.

“If we look at the way other teams are playing, they deserve to play the final. We will enjoy them playing against each other in the playoffs,” the wicketkeeping batter said.

Rizwan admitted that the side failed to recover from their loss in the high-scoring opening game against Karachi Kings.

“I think the loss in the first game against Karachi Kings and then the second defeat hurt the team’s confidence. The mistakes from the first game were repeated in all eight games,” he said.

