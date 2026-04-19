KARACHI: Multan Sultans held their nerve to defeat Karachi Kings by 11 runs in a thrilling encounter of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Set a daunting target of 208, Karachi Kings fell short despite a strong fight, getting bowled out for 196 with just two balls remaining.

The chase began aggressively as Jason Roy and Saad Baig raced to 29 runs in quick time. However, Arafat Minhas turned the tide early by removing two key batters, putting Karachi under pressure at 41-2. Roy departed for 16, while Salman Ali Agha failed to make an impact.

Saad Baig showed intent with a brisk 21, but his dismissal further deepened Karachi’s troubles, leaving them at 47-3 after the powerplay.

Reeza Hendricks and Moeen Ali then tried to rebuild the innings with a steady 67-run partnership. Hendricks led the charge with a well-crafted 49 off 32 deliveries, but his dismissal at a crucial stage stalled Karachi’s momentum.

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With wickets falling at regular intervals, Karachi struggled to keep up with the required rate. Abbas Afridi injected some late excitement with a quick 34 off 16 balls, but his departure just before the final over effectively ended the contest.

Needing 18 runs off the last over, Karachi failed to deliver as Mohammad Wasim kept things tight to seal the victory. Arafat Minhas was the standout performer with the ball, taking three important wickets.

Earlier, Multan Sultans posted a formidable total of 207-7 after opting to bat first.

Their innings got off to a shaky start with Steve Smith dismissed without scoring. However, Josh Philippe and Awais Zafar stabilized things with a fluent 66-run partnership. Philippe contributed 44 off 23 balls, while Awais added 36.

Shan Masood then kept the scoreboard ticking with an attacking 46 off 25 balls. Karachi bowlers clawed back in the middle overs, reducing Multan to 174-7.

Just when it seemed the total might stay under 200, Imran Randhawa unleashed a blistering finish, smashing 26 runs off just eight deliveries, including a 21-run final over against Hasan Ali, to push Multan past the 200-mark.

Khushdil Shah was the most successful bowler for Karachi Kings, picking up three wickets, but his efforts were not enough to prevent defeat.