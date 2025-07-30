Multan-Vehari dual carriageway nears completion at rapid pace: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that 95-kilometre-long Multan-Vehari Dual Carriageway is being completed at ‘fast pace’.
In a post on X, the chief said that Multan-Vehari Road will connect four districts with Motorway M-4, adding that it will more than 24,000 people will benefit daily from the completion of the project.
“The most important highway of South Punjab, Multan-Vehari Road, costing Rs 25 billion, is being constructed at a fast pace,” Maryam Nawaz posted.
Initiatives under the Punjab development program
Encroachment Removal & Beautification:
- Strict actions to eradicate encroachments and maintain cleanliness.
- After removal of encroachment, CCTV monitoring of government land regained.
- Development of urban forests and sports areas on reclaimed land.
Infrastructure Upgrades:
- Construction of model rickshaw stops in every city.
- Extension of roads, markets, and bazaars across Punjab.
- Solar street lights and uniform theme lighting to be installed on overhead bridges.
Public Transport & Market Improvements:
- Grain, fruit, and vegetable markets to be transferred outside city centers.
- Electric vehicle services to be expanded in Faisalabad.
- Historic Ghanta Ghar Faisalabad to be beautified along with other key markets.
Restoration of Historical Places:
- Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar and historical buildings to be restored.
- Sahiwal’s Saddar Bazaar and Pakpattan Bazaar to be uplifted.
- Sialkot Fort and Iqbal Manzil to be renovated.
Major City-Specific Projects:
- Multan: 22 bus stops to be constructed, Wali Muhammad Mosque to be restored, and Chowk Ghanta Ghar to be expanded.
- DG Khan: Shah Sikandar Road to be constructed and sports areas to be developed.
- Bahawalpur: Fareed Gate, Al-Sadiq Mosque, and food street projects to be beautified.