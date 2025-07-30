web analytics
Multan-Vehari dual carriageway nears completion at rapid pace: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that 95-kilometre-long Multan-Vehari Dual Carriageway is being completed at ‘fast pace’.

In a post on X, the chief said that Multan-Vehari Road will connect four districts with Motorway M-4, adding that it will more than 24,000 people will benefit daily from the completion of the project.

“The most important highway of South Punjab, Multan-Vehari Road, costing Rs 25 billion, is being constructed at a fast pace,” Maryam Nawaz posted.

“Multan-Vehari Road will connect four districts with Motorway M-4, and more than 24,000 people will benefit daily from the completion of this major road project.”

Initiatives under the Punjab development program

Encroachment Removal & Beautification:

    • Strict actions to eradicate encroachments and maintain cleanliness.
    • After removal of encroachment, CCTV monitoring of government land regained.
    • Development of urban forests and sports areas on reclaimed land.

Infrastructure Upgrades:

    • Construction of model rickshaw stops in every city.
    • Extension of roads, markets, and bazaars across Punjab.
    • Solar street lights and uniform theme lighting to be installed on overhead bridges.

Public Transport & Market Improvements:

    • Grain, fruit, and vegetable markets to be transferred outside city centers.
    • Electric vehicle services to be expanded in Faisalabad.
    • Historic Ghanta Ghar Faisalabad to be beautified along with other key markets.

Restoration of Historical Places:

    • Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar and historical buildings to be restored.
    • Sahiwal’s Saddar Bazaar and Pakpattan Bazaar to be uplifted.
    • Sialkot Fort and Iqbal Manzil to be renovated.

Major City-Specific Projects:

    • Multan: 22 bus stops to be constructed, Wali Muhammad Mosque to be restored, and Chowk Ghanta Ghar to be expanded.
    • DG Khan: Shah Sikandar Road to be constructed and sports areas to be developed.
    • Bahawalpur: Fareed Gate, Al-Sadiq Mosque, and food street projects to be beautified.

 

