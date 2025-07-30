Multan-Vehari dual carriageway nears completion at rapid pace: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that 95-kilometre-long Multan-Vehari Dual Carriageway is being completed at ‘fast pace’.

In a post on X, the chief said that Multan-Vehari Road will connect four districts with Motorway M-4, adding that it will more than 24,000 people will benefit daily from the completion of the project.

“The most important highway of South Punjab, Multan-Vehari Road, costing Rs 25 billion, is being constructed at a fast pace,” Maryam Nawaz posted.

Initiatives under the Punjab development program

Encroachment Removal & Beautification:

Strict actions to eradicate encroachments and maintain cleanliness.

After removal of encroachment, CCTV monitoring of government land regained.

Development of urban forests and sports areas on reclaimed land.

Infrastructure Upgrades:

Construction of model rickshaw stops in every city.

Extension of roads, markets, and bazaars across Punjab.

Solar street lights and uniform theme lighting to be installed on overhead bridges.

Public Transport & Market Improvements:

Grain, fruit, and vegetable markets to be transferred outside city centers.

Electric vehicle services to be expanded in Faisalabad.

Historic Ghanta Ghar Faisalabad to be beautified along with other key markets.

Restoration of Historical Places:

Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar and historical buildings to be restored.

Sahiwal’s Saddar Bazaar and Pakpattan Bazaar to be uplifted.

Sialkot Fort and Iqbal Manzil to be renovated.

Major City-Specific Projects: