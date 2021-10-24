Multiple to & fro flights at Lahore airport canceled for ‘operational reasons’

LAHORE: A number of flights to and from the Allama Iqbal International Airport have been called off on Sunday including an inbound and an outbound flight to the United Arab Emirate flights as operational reasons cited behind the falling short, ARY News reported

The Dubai flights were of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), and its another flight to Karachi scheduled for later today has also been canceled which, according to the learned sources of the development, is due to lack of planes at disposal.

Another flight operating from Sharjah to land in Lahore has been canceled, while one Karachi-bound Lahore flight too was axed.

Separately from other private airlines, one to-and-fro flight between Lahore and UAE and one between Lahore and Qatar have been canceled today as well.

One private flight to Karachi is among those canceled today, according to the sources, all of this is due to operational matters and lack of flights to cater to the schedule.

Another private flight to Ras al Khaimah and one back-and-forth flight to Karahi were also called off today.

Another Airbus A320 acquired by PIA arrives in Pakistan

It is pertinent to note that just yesterday, another Airbus A320 aircraft acquired by the national flag carrier, PIA, on dry lease landed at Islamabad International Airport.

The aircraft arrived in the capital from France’s Perpignan city via Egypt. The national flag carrier acquired two Airbus A320 aircraft on a six-year dry lease to upgrade its fleet. The first of the two arrived last month.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!