Amal or Miral? Who Muneeb Butt is closer to?

Pakistan’s A-list TV actor Muneeb Butt, who is a proud father of two daughters, shared who he is closer to, Amal or Miral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Celebrated actor Muneeb Butt was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he candidly spoke about his personal life, family, daughters and his career.

Reacting to a fan comment on a recent picture of the family, from their Malaysia trip, Butt shared, “Although both the daughters are very dear to me, Miral is quite young right now, so she has most of her attachment with her mama at the moment. Amal on the other hand, because she is a grown-up, and is a bit spoilt with all the love she gets from me, so my attachment to her is more.”

The ‘Sar-e-Rah’ star also disclosed that both he and his wife, Aiman Khan, named their daughters. “Miral means ray of hope and Amal means light,” Butt explained.

Notably, A-list actor Muneeb Butt tied the knot with co-star Aiman Khan in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018.

The star couple first became parents to a daughter Amal in the following year, while their second daughter Miral, was born in August last year.

Muneeb Butt regrets having a lavish wedding?