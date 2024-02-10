Muneeb Butt regrets having a lavish wedding?

TV A-lister Muneeb Butt opened up on his lavish wedding with Aiman Khan; says he would never do it if they were to get married today.

In his latest appearance on a private channel’s talk show, actor Muneeb Butt confessed that he will not host such extravagant wedding events – as he did five years ago – if he was getting married now.

Speaking about difficult times amid recent inflation, Butt said, “If I have to marry in today’s age, neither will I have so many events, nor would I spend that much money on a wedding.”

“This is the reason we have stopped doing those luxurious weddings and birthdays, and host only intimate celebrations for kids,” the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor shared, adding that it is not acceptable for him to spend so much money on himself and his own happiness when the citizens of Pakistan and even his own neighbours are unable to make the ends meet in the rising inflation.

For the unversed, Muneeb Butt tied the knot with fellow actor Aiman Khan in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018.

The star couple first became parents to a daughter Amal Muneeb in the following year, while their second daughter Miral Muneeb, was born in August last year.

