Muneeb Butt cleared of charges in cryptocurrency case

Muneeb Butt declared innocent in cryptocurrency case. His lawyer withdrew the pre-arrest bail application.

In the recent update on Muneeb Butt crypto currency case, which was registered in the Anti-Terrorism Administrative Court. Police declared him innocent in the charge sheet.

Initially, he was charged with kidnapping the complainant and also robbing him of cryptocurrency worth Rs 2.494 million. He was also accused of arranging accommodation in Murree for the accused involved in the case. Police officer Ghalib remained missing in the kidnapping-for-ransom case.

Read More:Muneeb Butt kidnapping case: ATC extends interim bail

Other accused involved in the case are Shahid Sattar, Muhammad Saleem, Aleem, and Wazir Muhammad. The accused had kidnapped Mutaal Khan from Shahrah-e-Faisal on April 23

After robbing the complainant of cryptocurrency and belongings, the accused abandoned him in Korangi.