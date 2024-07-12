‘Munjya’ star Mona Singh stresses for content rather than looks in movies

Bollywood actress Mona Singh has said that horror-comedy film “Munjya” underscored the importance of good content rather than going for good looks in movies.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the actress said that movies made with good content attract audience to theaters and not the films having stories circling around a hero.

“Movies nowadays shouldn’t just be about looking good, making some hit song, and shooting at great locations, it should be about great content and experience,” Mona Singh added.

Emphasising on the shift towards content-driven cinema, the Bollywood actress said that genres like horror-comedy are gaining traction in the presence of a broader family audience.

“The fantasy world is loved by the kids and their parents also join them, making it a family watch,” said Singh. “After Stree, the whole game of horror-comedy has changed. It’s important to create a different universe.”

On the success of ‘Munjya’, the actress said that folklore got a universal appeal and the story of the movie was a rooted tale that resonated with the audiences globally.

“It is crazy. Maharashtrian folklore is traveling the world. I am so happy about that. I have been receiving calls from people wanting to congratulate me (on the success of the film),” Mona Singh added.

It is pertinent to mention that the comedy-horror movie became an instant box office hit and entered the INR100 crores club on July 12, according to Indian box office experts.

The film generated INR35 crore in the first week, INR32.65 in the second, and INR22.95 crore in the third week.

Meanwhile, Mona Singh expressed hope that filmmakers would explore other genres such as horror and thriller to expand the scope of the industry.

“I am sure there will be many more producers and directors now wanting to reach out to me because of the success of recent projects I’ve been part of. The movie business is very unforgiving, you are as good as your last Friday, where movies are concerned,” she concluded.