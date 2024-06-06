‘We all woke up at 3 a.m. and…’: Sharvari Wagh recalls paranormal experience during ‘Munjya’ shoot

Bollywood starlet Sharvari Wagh, who is awaiting the release of her second film ‘Munjya’, recalled a paranormal activity, during the shoot of the horror comedy.

While promoting her upcoming horror film ‘Munjya’, rising actor Sharvari Wagh shared a real-life ghost story. “When we were shooting for Munjya, at that time, strangely we all started waking up at 3 a.m.,” she began to share.

Wagh continued, “At the breakfast table, everyone just started discussing how they all woke up at 3.00 a.m. That was actually the most scary or paranormal thing that had happened so far because I had also woken up to go to the washroom. I remember seeing it was 3 o’clock and I didn’t make too much of it but then at breakfast, everybody was like ‘Yeah I also woke up at 3’.”

“It was very scary because how can people just randomly, in their own rooms, wake up at 3 a.m. sharp? So then after that, we were all like a little wary of this 3 a.m. time,” she added.

“The room next to me was of Abhay’s [Verma, her co-star in the film] so I had told him, ‘If I would wake up at 3 again, I’d knock the wall thrice so that if anything happens to me, you have to come along,'” concluded the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actor with a laugh.

Notably, the supernatural horror comedy by Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Munjya’ is the fourth film in the supernatural universe of Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s Maddock Films, after ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’ and ‘Bhediya’.

The title, co-starring Wagh with Abhay Verma and Mona Singh, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 7.

