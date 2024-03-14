Munmun Dutta breaks silence on engagement with TMKOC co-star

Indian TV actor Munmun Dutta, of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame, reacted to the reports of her engagement with co-star Raj Anadkat, which made rounds on Wednesday.

Hours after the reports surfaced online, suggesting that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat aka Babita and Tappu of the long-running sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ have exchanged rings in a private Vadodara ceremony, the former spoke to an Indian media outlet, refuting the rumours.

Reacting strongly to the baseless reports, Dutta said, “This news is ridiculous, fake and ludicrous. Zero ounce of truth in it.”

“And frankly, I don’t want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again,” she added.

A clarification message was issued by Anadkat’s team as well, via Instagram stories, to dismiss the news. “Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat,” the message read.

Pertinent to note here that this is not the first time the rumours of their relationship have made rounds on the internet. Back in 2021 as well, both of them issued lengthy statements to dismiss the affair rumours.

Notably, Dutta and Anadkat popularly played Babita Iyer and Tappu [Tipendra] Jethalal Gada on the long-running series ‘TMKOC’.

