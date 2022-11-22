TMKOC actor Munmun Dutta meets with an accident

Indian TV actor Munmun Dutta, known for her role in the sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has met with an accident in Germany.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Dutta had been enjoying an exotic vacay in Europe for the past few days. During the same trip, the ‘TMKOC’ actor suffered an injury in her knee as she touched down in Germany after spending some time in Switzerland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

She updated her millions of fans about the mishap via her Insta stories and wrote, “Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very badly.” “Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home,” she informed further.

In the following story, Dutta shared a snap of an injured knee while waiting for the flight at the airport. “Flying out with good memories and an injured left knee,” the text on her story read. Dutta, 34, had begun her career as a child singer in her home town, Kolkata, before moving to Pune where she stepped into the industry as a model. The actor went on to star in a number of Indian films and drama serials including ‘Mumbai Xpress’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Hum Sab Baraati’ and others.

Also read: TMKOC actor Bhavya Gandhi breaks silence about his return

However, she became a household name following her portrayal of Babita Iyer in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ since the launch of the show in 2008.

Comments