TMKOC: Bhavya Gandhi breaks silence about his return

Indian actor Bhavya Gandhi opened up on the speculations regarding his return to sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of little Tipendra “Tapu” Jethalal Gada, made the statement while speaking with an Indian news agency.

“It’s not true,” he said as quoted in the report. “This is just a rumour going around. I am not coming back to the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavya Vinod Gandhi (@bhavyagandhi97)

Things are not looking good for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Related – ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘ to get new Dayaben?

It was all going well for the show, which has been running for 14 years, at first. But it went downhill when several actors exited the show in short time.

Raj Anadkat shocked the fans when he bid farewell to the show along with other actors. Following his exit, the speculations about Bhavya Gandhi returning to the show were making rounds.

Related – ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘ actor Abdul’s sad story

It is pertinent to mention that Shailesh Lodha had also exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as he reportedly wanted to work on other projects and ventures.

Comments