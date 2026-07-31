HYDERABAD, July 30, 2026: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah rejected Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s proposal regarding the creation of new provinces, claiming the people of Sindh will never accept it, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, the chief minister said he did not know what Mohsin Naqvi’s statement was pointing towards. “There is a PML-N government in the center, maybe the indication is towards that,” he said.

He dismissed the proposal for new provinces as a “worn-out and recycled idea” that has been debated before.

On the political situation, CM Murad said boycotting elections is not the solution and that the only solution to problems lies in elections. “The youth are the future of this country and all of us. They are not cockroaches,” he added.

Talking about Kashmir, the chief minister said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a message to the Kashmiris that he is fighting for their rights.

“Kashmiri brothers should support Bilawal Bhutto. The PPP bears its losses but does not compromise on the rights of Kashmir. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto also used to say that he thinks of Kashmir even in his sleep,” he said.

CM Murad Ali Shah also said that the amount in the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway corruption case had been recovered by the Sindh government.

Earlier, the chief minister attended the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. “It is my good fortune that I paid respects at the shrine on the Urs. Sindh is the land of Sufis,” he said.

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