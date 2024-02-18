Murad Ali Shah poised to reclaim role of CM Sindh: Sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership on Sunday reached a pivotal decision as Murad Ali Shah is once again nominated to assume the role of the Chief Minister of Sindh, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

Sources within the PPP claimed that the former Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah is set to assume the charge of CM Sindh

Meanwhile, directives have been issued for the recently elected members of the Sindh Assembly to promptly reach Karachi for party-related discussions.

However, sources suggest that the formal announcement of Murad Ali Shah’s nomination for the position of Chief Minister of Sindh will be made in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders established a committee to contact independent MPAs of Balochistan to form a government in the province.

Sources close to the development claimed that the PPP’s two-member committee contacted the independent MPAs of Balochistan, and reportedly ‘settled’ the matter with three MPAs elected during the general election.

Sources claimed that a total of four independent politicians from Balochistan are likely to join the PPP.

“Recently elected MPAs of PPP from Balochistan are currently present in Islamabad for discussion,” sources claimed.

Meanwhile, PPP leadership also called independent MPAs from Balochistan to the federal capital, sources added.