PPP contacts independents for formation of Balochistan govt

In a bid to form government in Balochistan, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders established a committee to contact independent MPAs of the province, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development claimed that the PPP’s two-member committee contacted the independent MPAs of Balochistan, and reportedly ‘settled’ the matter with three MPAs elected during the general election.

Sources claimed that a total of four independent politicians from Balochistan are likely to join the PPP.

“Recently elected MPAs of PPP from Balochistan are currently present in Islamabad for discussion,” sources claimed.

Meanwhile, PPP leadership also called independent MPAs from Balochistan to the federal capital, sources added.

Earlier in the day, the former opposition leader in National Assembly and PML-N leader Raja Riaz claimed that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-co chairman Asif Ali Zardari have finalised the terms of government formation.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News Raja Riaz claimed not to take the PPP and PML-N committees seriously as matters related to government formation have already been decided between former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-co chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He revealed that all of them (PPP) would be seen in the cabinet along with PML-N and if they were denied they wouldn’t be able to form government in Sindh too.

Riaz said that he accepted his defeat in the recent election held across Pakistan however he questioned former interior minister Rana Sanaullah’s defeat saying that he was PML-N’s strong candidate in the election 2024.