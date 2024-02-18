26.9 C
Zardari, Shehbaz finalised terms of govt formation: Raja Riaz 

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: Former opposition leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Raja Riaz claimed that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-co chairman Asif Ali Zardari have finalised the terms of government formation, ARY News reported. 

In an exclusive interview with ARY News Raja Riaz claimed not to take the PPP and PML-N committees seriously as matters related to government formation have already been decided between former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-co chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He revealed that all of them (PPP) would be seen in the cabinet along with PML-N and if they denied they wouldn’t be able to form government in Sindh too.

 

 

More to follow…

