KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, municipal authorities and other relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure the swift drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas following heavy monsoon rains in parts of the province.

The directives were issued during a briefing by the Mirpurkhas Divisional Commissioner on the monsoon situation, where the chief minister said protecting the lives and property of citizens and ensuring the prompt removal of rainwater remained the government’s top priority.

Murad Ali Shah instructed all district administrations and civic agencies to stay in the field until drainage operations were completed, warning that no area should be neglected and that any negligence would not be tolerated.

He also directed authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to all disposal stations so that dewatering operations continue without interruption. Emergency machinery and personnel, he said, should be deployed immediately wherever citizens require assistance.

According to the briefing, around 102 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Mirpurkhas and Hussain Bux Marri talukas.

Officials said municipal staff and machinery were mobilised immediately after the downpour, and most affected areas were cleared of accumulated rainwater following eight to ten hours of continuous operations.

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CM Murad Ali Shah noted that while the recent monsoon rains are expected to benefit agricultural production in Tharparkar, damage has also been reported in some areas of the district. He directed the local administration to continue relief and assistance activities in rain-affected areas and provide immediate support wherever required.

Murad Ali Shah emphasised that all government departments should work in close coordination under a unified strategy to effectively respond to the monsoon emergency and minimise inconvenience to the public.

“The government is continuously monitoring the situation, and providing relief to affected citizens remains our foremost responsibility,” the chief minister said, adding that no affected family would be left without assistance.